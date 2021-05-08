Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Are 'Disgusted' by Child Porn Charges Against Josh: Source
Josh Duggar was released from jail on Thursday — one week after he was arrested on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography
Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are leaning on one another amid the current controversy surrounding her oldest brother, Josh Duggar.
On April 29, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's firstborn child was arrested on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography — news that comes six years after Josh's past molestation scandal became public knowledge.
In the wake of his arrest, a source tells PEOPLE that "overall, Jinger and Jeremy are horrified and disgusted by the situation."
"Being a family themselves, the idea of these kinds of charges against Josh are a horrific thing. Jinger is having a hard time coping with it," says the source.
Though the scandal has "taken an emotional toll" on the couple, according to the source, the Counting On stars are focusing on their own family and the home they've built together in Los Angeles.
"They are happy that they have their own family," the source shares of the Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God authors, who are parents to daughters Felicity, 2, and 5-month-old Evangeline Jo.
RELATED: Josh Duggar Allowed to See His Kids with Supervision from Wife Anna as He Awaits Child Porn Trial
"They have built their own life in a new city that they love and are surrounded by people who support them. It's taken an emotional toll on them, but they are raising their daughters and are focused on their life in L.A.," the source adds.
On Thursday, Josh was released from jail and was seen leaving the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in video captured by local news stations. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
During a virtual hearing on Wednesday, a judge ruled that Josh would be released from custody provided that he must remain with third party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, and be confined to their home with GPS tracking.
Josh was also granted "unlimited contact" with his six children — Maryella Hope, 17 months, Mason Garrett, 3½, Meredith Grace, 5½, Marcus Anthony, 7½, Michael James, 9½, and Mackynzie Renée, 11 — so long as his pregnant wife Anna Duggar is present, though he may not see any other minor child, including his nieces and nephews.
The ruling came a day after Josh requested that the court "release him on bail subject to a combination of conditions of release that will reasonably assure his appearance at trial and the safety of the community or any other person," according to a bond motion obtained by PEOPLE.
If convicted of the current charges against him, Josh could face up to 40 years in prison. His pretrial hearing is set for July 1, while the trial is scheduled to begin on July 6.
RELATED: Jinger Duggar Recalls the Moment Brother Josh's Past Molestation Scandal Was Made Public in 2015
In a prior joint statement released on their respective Instagram pages, Jinger, 27, and Jeremy, 33, said they were "disturbed" after the charges were brought against Josh.
"We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice," the TLC stars' posts read.
