Josh Duggar was released from jail on Thursday — one week after he was arrested on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are leaning on one another amid the current controversy surrounding her oldest brother, Josh Duggar.

In the wake of his arrest, a source tells PEOPLE that "overall, Jinger and Jeremy are horrified and disgusted by the situation."

"Being a family themselves, the idea of these kinds of charges against Josh are a horrific thing. Jinger is having a hard time coping with it," says the source.

Though the scandal has "taken an emotional toll" on the couple, according to the source, the Counting On stars are focusing on their own family and the home they've built together in Los Angeles.

"They have built their own life in a new city that they love and are surrounded by people who support them. It's taken an emotional toll on them, but they are raising their daughters and are focused on their life in L.A.," the source adds.

On Thursday, Josh was released from jail and was seen leaving the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in video captured by local news stations. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During a virtual hearing on Wednesday, a judge ruled that Josh would be released from custody provided that he must remain with third party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, and be confined to their home with GPS tracking.

The ruling came a day after Josh requested that the court "release him on bail subject to a combination of conditions of release that will reasonably assure his appearance at trial and the safety of the community or any other person," according to a bond motion obtained by PEOPLE.

If convicted of the current charges against him, Josh could face up to 40 years in prison. His pretrial hearing is set for July 1, while the trial is scheduled to begin on July 6.

In a prior joint statement released on their respective Instagram pages, Jinger, 27, and Jeremy, 33, said they were "disturbed" after the charges were brought against Josh.