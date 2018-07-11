'Almost There!' Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares Sweet Photo of Her 38-Week Baby Bump

The two-week countdown is on for pregnant Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo!

The expecting Counting On star, who is less than two weeks away from her due date, shared a photo of her nearly 39-week baby bump to Instagram on Tuesday.

“Almost there! 👶🏼 Vuolo #38weeks4days,” she wrote. “[Jeremy] and I can’t wait to meet our baby girl! 💕.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Jinger, 24, has been documenting her growing bump by sharing photos to Instagram. In the snapshots, she’s worn a black, fitted T-shirt and stood beside a black chalkboard, on which she’s compared her baby girl’s growth to the size of fruits and vegetables.

“38 weeks baby is the size of a … pumpkin,” she wrote on the chalkboard.

Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo announced in January that they were expecting and revealed in April that they will be having a little girl, who is due later this month.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

courtesy TLC

After announcing the pregnancy, Jeremy shared that he hopes their firstborn will be just like his bride.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” he said with a smile in a TLC video. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

Counting On returns July 30 on TLC.