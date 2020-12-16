Jimmy Kimmel & Wife Molly McNearney Matching Up to $25,000 in Holiday Donations to L.A. Charity

"Let’s make sure that every kid gets presents this year," the late-night host wrote on social media

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney are spreading cheer this holiday season by giving back to families in need.

On Tuesday, the comedian, 53, shared on social media that he and his screenwriter wife, 42, will be matching donations up to $25,000 to St. Joseph Center, a Los Angeles-based charity that assists struggling families in the area.

Alongside the charitable announcement, Kimmel included an adorable shot of his and McNearney's kids, Jane, 6, and William John (Billy), 3½, as they giggled together while sitting inside an empty box in front of their Christmas tree.

"Let's make sure that every kid gets presents this year," Kimmel wrote. "@StJosephCtr makes sure that children in LA & their parents have food to eat and gifts to open. "

"$25 can help bring holiday cheer to those who badly need it. Donate this week and my wife Molly & I will match ALL donations up to $25,000," he continued, adding a link to the St. Joseph Center fundraiser.

According to the fundraiser, donations will "support families who are struggling and bring much-needed holiday joy!"

"This year has been extraordinarily difficult for all of us, but the impact of the pandemic has been uneven," a statement on the fundraising site read. "People who are vulnerable as a result of homelessness and poverty have been hit much harder."

The fundraiser also gives examples of what each donation will provide for a family, noting that $25 can bring a toy for one child, while $50 can supply toys for two children or deliver one week of healthy groceries to a family, and so on.

According to the St. Joseph Center website, the nonprofit's mission is to provide "working poor families, as well as homeless men, women, and children of all ages with the inner resources and tools to become productive, stable and self-supporting members of the community."

Many other celebrities have also stepped up this holiday season to give back.

