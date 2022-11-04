Jimmy Kimmel Says He Threatened to Quit His Show Over Freedom to Mock Trump: 'I Was Serious'

The TV host, 54, revealed Thursday that ABC executives asked him to tone down his jokes about Trump during the ex-president's single term in office

Published on November 4, 2022 12:10 PM
Jimmy Kimmel
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jimmy Kimmel is fighting for his right to poke fun at the powerful.

The ABC host, 54, revealed Thursday that he threatened to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the height of the Donald Trump era when execs wanted him to lay off telling jokes about the then-president.

When asked directly if ABC ever voiced concern about him mocking Trump on Stitcher's Naked Lunch podcast, Kimmel shared that they had and elaborated on how he took a stand over the matter.

"There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago]," Kimmel said. "I said listen, I get it, you're right. I have lost half of my fanbase, maybe more. Ten years ago, among Republicans I was the most popular talk show. At least according to the research they did."

"I get it if [blocking Trump jokes is] what they want to do," Kimmel continued. "I said, 'If that's what you want to do I don't begrudge you for it, but I'm not going to do that. If you want someone else to host the show, that's fine with me. I'm just not going to do it like that.'"

ABC gave in, Kimmel said, adding, "I was serious. I couldn't live with myself [if I didn't grill Trump]."

The feud became personal when the ex-president, now 76, caught wind of Kimmel's jokes and tweeted about his hosting of the 2018 Oscars after Nielsen's preliminary ratings reported an average audience of 26.5 million — down 19 percent from 32.9 million in 2017.

"Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY," Trump wrote. "Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore — except your President (just kidding, of course)!"

Clapping back on Twitter with his own statistics, Kimmel replied "Thanks, lowest-rated President in history," citing the Associated Press analysis from the end of Trump's first term.

"I want to be on the air when Donald Trump goes to jail," Kimmel, who just extended Jimmy Kimmel Live! for another three seasons, continued on the podcast.

"I still believe, even after living through the O.J. [Simpson] trial, that justice triumphs in America and I know there are a billion different examples to the contrary. [But] how can you commit this many crimes and be this unethical and be this terrible and get away with it?"

