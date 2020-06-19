"I'm taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family," the late-night host said in a clip ahead of Thursday night's episode

Jimmy Kimmel Announces He's Taking the Rest of the Summer Off from Hosting ABC Late-Night Show

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a break from his late night hosting duties to enjoy the summer with his family.

Kimmel, 52, announced the news in a clip, hilariously crashed by Matt Damon who jokingly claimed he'd been living in a spare bedroom of Kimmel's, ahead of Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"Tonight is my last new show for the summer," he said. "I'm taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family."

"I've been doing this job for almost 18 years, I've done 3,130 shows," Kimmel explained. "And there's nothing wrong — my family is healthy, I'm healthy — I just need a couple of months off."

The comedian shared that while he's on vacation, "a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in" for him. "I think you're gonna be very happy with them," he told viewers.

The guest-hosted episodes will begin after the late-night show goes on a two-week hiatus, Kimmel added, on July 6.

Earlier this week, ABC announced that Kimmel will be hosting the Emmy Awards for the third time this September.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," said Kimmel, who will also be executive producing, said of the gig.

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement on Tuesday.

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney and kids Jane and Billy Jimmy Kimmel Instagram

While the fate of this year's Emmy Awards was previously under question given the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the show is scheduled to carry on on September 20. The Television Academy will reveal the nominations on July 28.