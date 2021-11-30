"It's a good thing I was wearing a hat, or I would be bald tonight," Jimmy Kimmel told his audience Monday of his oven-lighting incident on Thanksgiving

Jimmy Kimmel Shares More on His 'Mildly Frightening' Thanksgiving Mishap While Lighting His Oven

Jimmy Kimmel greeted his audience Monday night with more details on what he called his "mildly frightening" Thanksgiving.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 54, was referring to the mishap he had while preparing his festive meal for the holiday, in which he burned his body hair while trying to light an outdoor pizza oven.

"I wish I could say this is the first time I've done this," Kimmel said.

He went on to explain, as he has previously done on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that he has a bad habit of turning on the oven, lighting it and letting it fill with gas before tossing a burning piece of paper in some time later.

"You'd think I would learn, but yet, I haven't," he reflected, recounting how he "tossed it in the oven, and boom — it came right back at me."

"It's a good thing I was wearing a hat, or I would be bald tonight," the late-night host told his laughing audience.

"The smell was very bad," he added. "I think the reason burning hair smells so bad is it's God's way of telling you, 'You are on fire right now.' "

But even though he said he was "blasted by a fireball," Kimmel didn't lose sight of the task at hand.

"I had a meal to prepare!" he said Monday night, adding that he didn't even apply ice to his burned skin. "I went right back to cooking, I finished every dish."

Before moving on to jokes about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the father of four mentioned another one of his holiday accidents: "Last Christmas, I chopped the tip of my finger off!"

On Thanksgiving Thursday, Kimmel gave fans on Instagram an inside look at how his holiday was getting started.

"Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!" he captioned a photo of himself squinting at the camera, with chunks of black ash scattered across his eyebrows, arm and hairline under his baseball cap.

Several of Kimmel's famous friends commented on the hilarious post. DJ Khaled wrote, "Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays," while chef Jamie Oliver said, "Oh nooooo ! 🙏🙏🙏."

Jeremy Renner responded with three laughing emojis, and Johnny Knoxville of Jackass fame — who is no stranger to pyrotechnic mishaps — also commented, writing, "😂😂 happy thanksgiving!"

Kimmel's oldest child, daughter Katie, 30 — who got married to Will Logsdon in September — commented on the post as well, writing, "Again?????"