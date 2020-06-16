The 2020 Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sep. 20 in Los Angeles

Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2020 Emmys in September: 'We Are Doing It'

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 72nd Emmy Awards.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced that the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 52, will be returning to the gig for the third time — and executive-producing the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Of the role, Kimmel said: "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this but we are doing it and I am hosting it."

It was suspected that TV's biggest night could be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it will still take place Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement.

"He's a true master of ceremonies who reverse this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home," Burke added.

This year's nominations were supposed to be revealed on July 14 but will now be announced on July 28 by the Television Academy.