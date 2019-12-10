Jimmy Kimmel officially has his very own celebrity wax figure.

But before his likeness could be displayed at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, Kimmel, 52, decided to have a little fun and use his doppelganger statue to pull an epic prank on his co-workers.

“I have some exciting news, I got waxed,” he said during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Starting tomorrow, a wax figure of me will be on display at Madame Tussauds Hollywood across the street. They have something called the Jimmy Kimmel Live Experience, so we decided to have a Jimmy Kimmel Experience here.”

Kimmel explained that he hid the wax figure in “strange places” around the office to surprise his co-workers — especially his cousin Micki.

In the clip, several unsuspecting people stumbled upon the wax figure as they made their way through the building.

“Oh my god that scared the s— out of me!” said one passerby who found Kimmel’s wax figure at the top of the stairs.

And her reaction wasn’t unique. What followed was a string of expletive-filled reactions.

Image zoom ABC

“Oh my god, what the hell!” said Micki when she found the figure waiting for her by the elevator. “That scared the hell out of me.”

Micki then found the figure waiting in the reception area, writer’s room, kitchen and even in her office — and her reaction only got better every time (think plenty of screams and a few phone throws).

“Oh jeez!” she screamed. “I love him, but he keeps scaring me. It is so insane but so cute.”

Perhaps the best moment came when Kimmel decided to pose as his wax figure and surprise Micki himself.

“I’m just going to stand here, so whatever happens,” he said before she walked in.

After she jumped out of fear, she approached what she thought was his statue to take a photo, which is exactly when Kimmel chose to reveal himself.

Micki fell to the floor screaming as she threw her phone straight across the room.

“That is so messed up!” she yelled.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.