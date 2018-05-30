Jimmy Kimmel's Bachelorette Winner Prediction Is In: Who Does He Think Wins Becca Kufrin's Heart?

Jimmy Kimmel has been predicting the winners of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for a while now — and truth be told, he’s pretty darn good at it.

On Tuesday, as per tradition, the late night host issued his predictions for Becca Kufrin‘s season following her premiere.

“This is a big event at our house,” he said. “Watching The Bachelorette with my wife is like waking up and finding out you’re married to a soccer hooligan. She watches it with fists curled up in a ball.”

“Every season at the beginning of the show, I pick which contestant I believe will go the distance,” he continued. “Really, my wife picks them, but I take credit for it. We’re good at this. We’ve picked five of the last six winners on The Bachelor and four of the past six on The Bachelorette. It’s why they call me Rosetradamus.”

So which of the 28 guys does Kimmel narrow it down to? Without further ado, his final four prediction:

“Ryan, banjo player. Seems like a nice guy, has dimples — Ryan will make it to the hometown visits,” he said. “David — even though David dressed as a chicken, he seems like one of the only guys you don’t have to worry might drop a pill in your wine glass. David will be in the final four. And then Blake. Blake seems super cheesy and who could imagine being married to a man named Blake, but Becca said they get each other. He may be the guy she goes back to after she dumps the guy she picks. And that man will be … Garrett.”

“Becca said ‘I can see Garrett fitting in with my friends and family,’ which means she already sees a future with him,” he pointed out. “I think Ryan and Garrett will be the top two, and in the end Becca will go with Garrett — until she finds out about all the terrible stuff he posted online. Then they will break up. But until then, it will be Becca and Garrett and may God have mercy on us all.” (On Tuesday, Garrett — who got the first impression rose — came under fire for allegedly liking several hateful and transphobic memes on Instagram.)

While we’ll have to wait for the finale to find out who Kufrin ends up with, she is indeed happily engaged to her final pick.

“I feel like I finally found my missing puzzle piece,” she recently told PEOPLE. “I just can’t wipe the smile off my face!”

“I wanted someone who is genuine,” she said, adding, “someone who can open up and be vulnerable and really show me who they are — and I found that.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET, both on ABC.