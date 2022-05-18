Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID Again, Taps John Mulaney and Andy Samberg to Host Live!
Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19 again.
Not long after recovering from his early May diagnosis, Kimmel revealed on Twitter Tuesday that he's once again testing positive. Because of this, he is tapping John Mulaney and Andy Samberg to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! in his place.
"I'm such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine," he said. "The great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow."
Kimmel, 54, disclosed his initial COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter and Instagram on May 2. At the time, he said comedian Mike Birbiglia would host in his absence.
"Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to)," Kimmel joked.
"All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on," he continued. "Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night."
Kimmel had a quick recovery. Shortly after, he was able to joke about the experience on his long-running talk show's May 9 episode.
"I'm alive, I've lived, I've survived COVID," he said. "I was out for last week. Hopefully, you noticed I was out for last week. I tested positive for COVID on Monday morning a week ago. By Friday afternoon, the virus just took a look around my body and said, 'Yuck. We're getting out of here.' I feel very good though. I had it easy."
Kimmel added, "The whole family is fine. I had it pretty easy. I was tired. I had a little bit of a headache. But those are also the symptoms of having children. So, it may have been pre-existing conditions, I don't know."
Jimmy Kimmel Live! premiered on ABC in 2003. Since then, it has gone on to become the network's longest-running late-night series.
Kimmel renewed his contract with ABC in 2019 through 2022.
Kimmel has been married to Molly McNearney since 2013. The longtime couple share daughter Jane, 7, and son Billy, 5, but he also shares daughter Katie, 30, and son Kevin, 28, with ex-wife Gina Kimmel.
