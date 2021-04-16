Jimmy Kimmel to Host Star-Studded Livestream Event to Benefit Autism Programs Across the Country

Jimmy Kimmel and several other comedians are coming together for a charitable cause benefitting Next For Autism, an organization working to transform the national landscape of services for people with autism.

Kimmel, 53, is co-hosting a three-hour livestream event with former NASA engineer and YouTube creator Mark Rober. Titled Color the Spectrum: A Livestream to Support the Autism Community, the event will air on April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Rober's YouTube channel and will raise money for autism programs across the country.

Andy Samberg, Stephen Colbert, Terry Crews, Sarah Silverman Credit: getty images (4)

Producing along with Kimmel's team are Michelle and Robert Smigel, whose Jon Stewart-led "Night of Too Many Stars" benefits for Comedy Central and HBO inspired Rober to create his own event.

"Autism awareness is such a personal cause for my family and me," Rober, whose son is on the autism spectrum, said in a statement. "It is inspiring to team up with Jimmy and Robert and create this unprecedented opportunity to bring together traditional entertainment stars with some of the world's biggest YouTube creators."

He added, "I don't think we have ever seen these worlds unite on a scale like this before. The best part is that this is all being done for people in need and who are so deserving."

Throughout the event, viewers will be able to engage with the hosts and guests during musical performances, comedy skits and DIY science stunts.