George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Chris Martin Recreate 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Premiere 20 Years Later

Viewers just got a blast from the past on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

On Thursday night, host Jimmy Kimmel welcomed guests George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Chris Martin — who all walked in mirroring their appearances on the premiere episode in 2003 — to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

A clip uploaded to the show's YouTube channel showed Kimmel, 55, introducing Clooney, 61 — with the shot moving to a split screen to show a younger version of the Ticket to Paradise actor walking into the studio for the first time. He held two glasses filled with ice and a bottle of tequila, which was shown side-by-side with the current version of the star, who also brought similar items for the host.

"George, you know, the last time you were here, you weren't even a billionaire — you were just a lowly, filthy multi-millionaire," Kimmel teased after they took a celebratory drink alongside Snoop, 51, and Kimmel's show sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

When the host asked if things "went well" for Clooney after the show, the Oscar winner recalled that he "was so drunk" and didn't "even remember."

But, he joked in addition, "I'm just watching [the premiere episode] and I'm like, 'You got thinner and I got old.' "

Snoop Dogg, George Clooney and Jimmy Kimmel. ABC/Randy Holmes

Clooney, Kimmel and Snoop then reminisced about high school, with the host pulling out some old photos of Clooney, who revealed in his picture as a 15-year-old that he had "Bell's palsy there and half of my face is paralyzed."

Kimmel offered a toast to lighten the mood, and the trio took a sip from their glasses — something they did multiple times throughout the show.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also appeared and apologized to Kimmel for not being able to put something together at the last minute for the anniversary, but teased that he had something better while handing Kimmel a music box.

As Kimmel opened the box, Martin, 45, began to sing "Clocks" — which was performed by Coldplay on the premiere of Jimmy Kimmel Live! — with a string orchestra and backup dancers from the audience. The rest of the band then joined for a rooftop concert as fireworks blasted behind them.

Reaching 20 years is certainly an achievement, as Kimmel revealed last year that he considered ending Jimmy Kimmel Live! following his contract expiration in 2023, during an appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

"I wish I knew what I was gonna do," he admitted. "I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, 'What am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations."

Kimmel continued, "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I'm not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I'm thinking about it a lot, though."

Ultimately he decided to renew his contract for three more years, joking in a press announcement, per CNN, "After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call 'quiet quitting.' "