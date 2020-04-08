Jimmy Kimmel Jokingly Revealed as the Modern Family Documentary Director: He's a 'Psychopath'

Ever wonder who is filming the Dunphey family on Modern Family? Well, fans might finally have their answer.

The adult cast members of the hit ABC comedy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, when they finally revealed who the man behind the camera was all along — well, kind of.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the hilarious sketch filmed for the late-night show, Kimmel is revealed as the director of the Dunphey family documentary.

“Cut! Cut! That was terrible,” Kimmel says after Phil Dunphey (Ty Burrell) tells wife Claire (Julie Bowen) some exciting news.

“What was terrible? Jimmy, we’re living our lives!” says Claire.

But Kimmel isn’t satisfied.

“Live your lives less terrible,” he says. “I want real, keep it real.”

Image zoom

RELATED: Modern Family’s Ariel Winter on Growing Up in Front of Millions: ‘I Don’t Think It Was Ideal’

During an interview, Claire and Phil vent about their frustrations with the director — explaining why it’s taken so long to film the documentary.

“Our director Jimmy has been taking a really long time because he’s,” says Phil, before Claire interjects, “a psychopath.”

“No, because psychopaths are smart,” says Phil.

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series. In February 2019, ABC announced that the 11th season of the hit sitcom is the series’ last, with the finale airing on Wednesday.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, Bowen opened up about the emotional last day of filming.

Image zoom Joe Manganiello/Instagram

RELATED: Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Opens Up About That Tearful Last Day of Filming: ‘It Was Perfect’

“There was something weird about the timing of that day,” said Bowen, 51. “It was really considered a half-day, and so we took this extra-long lunch hour and there were people popping champagne.”

And co-creator and executive producer Steve Levitan said working on the show over the past decade has been a “dream experience for everybody.”

“It’s something we’d all been dreading for a long time,” Levitan told PEOPLE. “This has been a dream experience for everybody. I can’t tell you the number of people that have said this is the best job of my career. When you’ve had such a wonderful experience, it’s very sad to see it end. There was a lot of love on that stage and in that room for the table read. People dreaded saying goodbye. The emotion was built right into everything we did towards the end.”

“This is as close a cast I’ve ever seen,” he adds. “Everybody was just grateful to be there. Everybody was so appreciative. It really is a family.”

The finale of Modern Family airs April 8 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Kimmel will also host the new episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, airing right after on ABC.