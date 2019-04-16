Jimmy Kimmel Introduces Faux Game of Thrones Hotline — Manned by the Cast!

“Game of Phones, how can I help you?”

With eight seasons, seven kingdoms and more characters than one can count — including dragons — it’s safe to say Game of Thrones can be one of the most confusing television series to watch.

But Jimmy Kimmel and the cast of the hit HBO show have you covered.

In a new segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, some cast members helped Kimmel spoof a hotline for lost fans called “Game of Phones.”

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Joe Dempsie (Gendry Baratheon), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton) and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) all appeared in the segment to host the faux hotline, satirically answering calls from some confused fans.

“I have a crush on my brother, what should I do?” one fan asked Headey, whose character is notoriously known for having a romantic relationship with her twin brother.

“Nothing. It’s illegal and immoral to act on those feelings,” Headey tells the fan. “On the other hand, if he’s hot, go for it.”

The hilarious skit aired just one day after the highly anticipated season 8 premiere — the final installment of the beloved show that first began filming in 2009, following the popular and complex book series written by George R. R. Martin.

The story follows an intricate and complicated fight for the coveted Iron Throne. In this last season, fans will hopefully finally get their King or Queen — but with Game of Thrones, nothing is certain.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.