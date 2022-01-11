Jimmy Kimmel Holds Back Tears Remembering Longtime Friend Bob Saget: He 'Was the Sweetest'

Jimmy Kimmel got emotional during his late-night show monologue on Monday while talking about his friend, beloved actor Bob Saget, who died on Sunday

Jimmy Kimmel is remembering his good friend Bob Saget.

In a pre-taped opening monologue on Monday, the late-night talk show host got emotional while paying tribute to Saget, who died on Sunday at age 65.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If you've read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was 'the sweetest,' " Kimmel, 54, began.

Jimmy Kimmel Bob Saget Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it's true. It's the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest," he shared.

"I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people," the Emmy Award-winning talk show host said.

"He was so funny," Kimmel continued, noting that he wasn't just talking about Full House, America's Funniest Home Videos, or any other projects Saget was a part of.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I mean funny for real, like when you walked into a party and you saw Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you go straight to them and stay for as long as you could because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone," added Kimmel.

Kimmel said that after he heard the news of Saget's passing, he searched through old emails from the Full House star, including some "serious" emails about "life and the well-being of our children."

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host then pulled out a printed copy of an email from Saget, in which they talked about their children, that read: "One night soon let's go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them."

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Bob Saget: Hollywood Reacts to Comedian's Death

Kimmel also noted that Saget often checked in with him when his son William "Billy" John Kimmel was in the hospital. He then sent his love to the stand-up comedian's three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer — his wife, and everyone who knew him.

bob saget Credit: FOX via Getty

Saget was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday following a performance outside of Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that Saget's autopsy report was completed and said there is currently no evidence of foul play or drug use.

Since his death, friends, family members, and costars, including How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, John Mayer, John Stamos, and the rest of the Full House family penned emotional tributes to Saget, writing about the profound effect he had on those who knew him.