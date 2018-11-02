Trick-or-treat! These kids didn’t get something good to eat!

For the eighth year in a row, Jimmy Kimmel has convinced parents to trick their children into thinking they ate all of their Halloween candy.

On the Nov. 1 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 50-year-old television host presented his audience with a compilation of parents filming their kids’ reactions to the hilariously cruel prank which he has dubbed “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy.”

“Now it’s time to find out just how easy it is to take candy from babies,” Kimmel began.

In the first clip, one small boy grimaces like Marvel’s Hulk after being told his mom and dad ate all of his treats.

The boy later tells his mom “You’re going to get sick.” He then says his parents are going to “poop all over the floor.”

In the next video, one boy is in such disbelief about his parents taking his candy that he repeatedly says “but it was in there,” in reference to his trick-or-treat bucket.

He later became too frustrated to speak and just screamed to the top of his lungs.

One little girl took the mature route and told her mom, “I’m so disappointed at you.”

Next up, was another boy who runs into his kitchen to find all three of his buckets completely empty. When his younger sister comes in and asks ‘What happened?’ he just breaks down in tears.

Some kids even resorted to violence after hearing what their parents had done.

One little boy, who was dressed as a firefighter, began hitting his dad on the forehead after his candy went missing.

A different boy also began hitting his father after being asked if he wanted broccoli instead.

Interestingly, not every kid was upset. In fact, some didn’t even mind that their parents took their treats.

“I’m not mad at all. I would never be mad at you because you’re my mom,” one little boy said and his mom responded with “You’re too sweet. It’s gross.”

One little girl said, “I forgive you mommy. I love you.”