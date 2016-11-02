For the sixth year in a row, Kimmel had parents tell their kids they ate all their Halloween candy

It's Back! Watch Parents Tell Their Kids They Ate All Their Halloween Candy for Jimmy Kimmel

It’s the best day of the year: the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Halloween prank video is back.

You know the drill: For the last six years in a row, Jimmy Kimmel has asked parents to film themselves telling their kids they ate all the Halloween candy in a YouTube challenge. On Monday, Kimmel released this year’s compilation of the very best clips, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The reactions? They vary from temper tantrums (“I hate you, I hate you, I hate you,”) to adorably sweet declarations of forgiveness (“I’m not happy, but I still love you,”). Some kids were horrified, collapsing to the ground in immediate tears, while others were stunned into silence. A few of the kids tearfully directed their rage towards their parents, while others zeroed in on Kimmel himself (“I want to send him to jail”).

The best part? Some of them already knew about the prank!

“It’s Jimmy Kimmel,” said one kid matter-of-factly. “I’ve seen this before. I’ve watched YouTube.”

The twist this year, though, was that for the first time, Kimmel now has a trick-or-treater in his own household: daughter Jane, 2. The comedian tried the prank on her — and let’s just say it didn’t quite work. Watch the clip to find out her reaction!