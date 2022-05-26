Jimmy Kimmel's Emotional Monologue About Uvalde Shooting Cut for Commercials in Texas
Jimmy Kimmel's full monologue didn't air in Texas on Wednesday night.
An episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live was cut with commercials in the state of Texas while the host spoke about the Uvalde school shooting and American politics.
Kimmel spoke about the commercial interruption, facilitated by Dallas/Fort Worth's local ABC affiliate station WFAA/Ch. 8, on social media.
"To my friends in Dallas who are asking: I do not know whether our @ABCNetwork affiliate @wfaa cut away from my monologue tonight intentionally or inadvertently but I will find out," he tweeted. Kimmel, 54, also linked the emotional monologue, which mourned the 21 lost in the mass shooting, and asked the United States government to make real changes.
"Once again we grieve for the little boys and girls whose lives have been ended and whose families have been destroyed. While our leaders on the right, the Americans in congress and at Fox News and these other outlets warn us not to politicize this," Kimmel said.
"They immediately criticize our president for even speaking about doing something to stop it. Because they don't want to speak about it because they know what they've done and they know what they haven't done. And they know it's indefensible, so they'd rather sweep this under the rug."
He also pointed to the National Rifle Association for advocating to uphold gun laws.
"Our cowardly leaders just aren't listening to us," Kimmel added. "They're listening to the NRA, they're listening to those people who write them checks that keep them in power. Because that's how politics works."
Peter Freedman, director of digital content at WFAA, responded to Kimmel's tweet with an explanation for the commercial interruption.
"We'd made the decision earlier in the day to extend our 10 o'clock news to include extra Uvalde coverage in our broadcast, it had nothing to do with your monologue," he wrote. "We're on the same team."
On Tuesday, 19 children and two teachers were killed by an armed intruder at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The children killed were in the second, third and fourth grades, police confirmed. Among the dead were two sets of cousins and fourth grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44.
The school district in Uvalde has opened an official account with First State Bank of Uvalde to support Robb Elementary families affected by the tragedy. People can send checks through the mail (payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund") or donate money through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com. People can also donate by calling 830-356-2273.