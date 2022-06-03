Jimmy Kimmel Mulls Ending His Late-Night Show After 19 Years: 'I'm Thinking About It a Lot'

Jimmy Kimmel is thinking very seriously about his future in late-night television.

Kimmel, 54, revealed he has considered ending his long-running namesake series, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during an appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At this time, Kimmel's contract with ABC ends in 2023, which has prompted Kimmel to ponder his next steps.

"I wish I knew I was gonna do," he admitted. "I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, 'What am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations."

Kimmel continued, "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I'm not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I'm thinking about it a lot, though."

ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jimmy Kimmel Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Kimmel has been hosting his eponymous show since 2003. He also serves as series creator and executive producer.

Kimmel has spoken about ending his talk show before. Ahead of his 2019 contract renewal, he told Variety in 2017: "I know I will do the show for another three years."

"It's possible that will be it. My wife's pregnant. At a certain point, I'd like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is," he said. "I think this job is a grind, and best-case scenario, a marathon."

Kimmel continued, "I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we're repeating ourselves, I think it's a good indication that it's time."