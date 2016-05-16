On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel took over LIVE as Kelly Ripa's first guest cohost of the week

brightcove.createExperiences(); Jimmy Kimmel is taking over Live with Kelly.

As soon as Kimmel sat down alongside Kelly Ripa on Monday as the first guest co-host, he went right into a round of burning questions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Where’s Michael?” the late-night host asked Ripa, 45. “Let’s start from the beginning, what happened?”

Ripa giggled but refused to go into detail about the departure of her former co-host, Michael Strahan, whose last day on the show was Friday.

“I’m like an ex-boyfriend you go back to for sex,” joked Kimmel, 48.

He also asked Ripa if their affection during Strahan’s last few weeks – particularly a goodbye kiss on Friday’s broadcast was all for show.

“We don’t fake hug and kiss,” Ripa responded. “It wasn’t like air kissing. It was genuine.”

The comedian then looked over to Michael Gelman and fired off a few more questions to the producer about Strahan’s, 44, departure for Good Morning America.

“Will you ever talk to Michael Strahan again? Will he be back on the show as a guest?” Kimmel asked.

An embarrassed Gelman responded with a “yes” and a “maybe.”

Later on in the show, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra came out on stage and told jokingly told Kimmel, “You look different.”

“I got my teeth fixed,” Kimmel joked, referring to Strahan’s signature gap-toothed smile.

The show also rolled out a new Live with Kelly logo on Monday, showcasing only Ripa’s name.

Earlier Monday morning, Kimmel stopped by Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM show and said he had not been approached by producers to avoid any discussion of Strahan’s exit.

When Stern, 62, asked if Kimmel would ignore that type of request, he said with a laugh: “Of course I’d ignore it!”

He added of the Strahan drama, “I definitely am going to get into it – we have to get into it,” and Kimmel also revealed to Stern that he’d warned producers he wanted to discuss the events of the last few weeks – even more than he’d want to talk about his 22-month-old daughter Jane!

Following Kimmel will be Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, 32, on Tuesday, comedian Cedric the Entertainer, 52, on Wednesday, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, 42, will take over the vacant seat on Thursday, and Hawaii Five-0‘s Daniel Dae Kim, 47, will close out the week on Friday.