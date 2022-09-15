Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys Bit — After She Interrupts His Late-Night Monologue!

Quinta Brunson got her moment!

On Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Emmy Award winner, 32, interrupted host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue as payback for a comedic bit that fell flat during her acceptance speech at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Towards the end of Kimmel's monologue, Brunson took the stage with her Emmy in hand, completely ignoring the fact that Kimmel, 54, wasn't finished.

"You know, you're a little bit early for your interview. It's after the commercial," the late-night host said, to which she replied: "I know, but I have a little favor to ask, actually. So you know how you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?"

She then asked Kimmel to use the rest of his monologue to finish her acceptance speech from Monday. She thanked the Abbott Elementary fans, among others, as well as the show's writers, whom she told: "Now please go to bed, we have work tomorrow."

After commercial break, the two sat down and addressed the moment in a more serious manner.

"I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this," said Kimmel. "That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset. They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that."

Brunson thanked Kimmel for the apology, adding: "I was honestly in such a moment of having a good time, like I won my first Emmy! I was up there happy, and I was wrapped up in the moment."

Kimmel added that he was "so happy" to see Brunson take home the trophy, since he's been "a fan of the show since before it came out."

At the Emmys held Monday night in Los Angeles, Kimmel played dead on stage when Brunson accepted her trophy for outstanding writing in a comedy series. Despite Brunson prompting him to stand up, Kimmel didn't move during her speech.

The comedy bit was carried over from when Kimmel presented the category with Will Arnett; the actor dragged the comedian on and off the stage as they both pretended Kimmel had grown too drunk to coherently present after his show lost to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Though it may have elicited laughs at first, viewers at home complained online about Kimmel's presence for Brunson's big moment, many slamming him for distracting from her win.

Brunson later told reporters in the Emmys press room that Kimmel being there wasn't initially upsetting.

"I don't know. I don't really... I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don't know. I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," she said about the bit after her win. "I don't know what the internet thinks, but I don't know."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She noted that Kimmel has been a major advocate for Abbott Elementary's success since he first saw that ABC had picked up the series.

"I know him. Honestly, it was kind of... Jimmy gave me my first big late night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott, and one of the first people... He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC," Brunson said Monday.

"So, I think, in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers," she continued. "I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment."

Still, Brunson admitted she might feel differently in the morning.

"I don't know. Tomorrow, maybe I'll be mad at him," Brunson said. "I'm going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don't know what's going to happen."

Mike Goulding/UPI/Shutterstock

Sheryl Lee Ralph, however, was not amused by the bit during her Abbott Elementary creator and costar's acceptance speech.

"Ooh, the disrespect!" Ralph said, according to reporters at a Television Critics Association summer press tour panel on Wednesday. "I told him, too, to his face, and he understood."

Kimmel called Brunson "unbelievably talented" as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight at a Walt Disney company afterparty Monday night.

"I saw her pilot before it came out on ABC, and I wrote to her, and I was like, 'I don't know how we got this, but congratulations. You made a pilot that any network would be ecstatic to get,' " Kimmel said to the outlet, adding that she's "a lovely person."

Kimmel did appear to acknowledge Brunson at one point during the bit, giving her a thumbs up from the floor. But he also suggested to ET that he didn't know his location in proximity to Brunson. "I had my eyes closed, I had no idea where I was," Kimmel said. "It was one of the weirdest things that's ever happened to me."