Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen Recall Their 'Rager' Wedding on Richard Branson's Necker Island

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen's wedding came together at the last minute — and made for the trip of a lifetime.

During Tuesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show, the couple reminisced on the special day, which took place on Dec. 22, 2007, in response to a fan's question about their nuptials.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the time, the two had been engaged for about three years and were eyeing a summer wedding for the following year. But planning soon fell to the wayside, as Juvonen was busy producing He's Just Not That Into You, and Fallon was working on a different project.

"We're making these lists and lists and lists of people. And I'm like, 'I don't have any time,'" Juvonen recalled. "We kept trying to talk to these wedding people, and they wanted to talk about napkins and things we just could not have cared less [about], really, on any level."

Then, when they were home for Thanksgiving after the movie wrapped, things took a serendipitous turn. Fallon heard from his travel agent that Richard Branson's Necker Island, located near the British Virgin Islands, had suddenly become available. The famous private island had been the couple's "dream" destination, but they initially thought it wouldn't be possible since it typically had to be rented out for at least two weeks.

Image zoom Todd Williamson/Getty

"[My travel agent] goes, 'Richard's daughter is having a baby — his first grandchild. He's so excited, he's going to go be with her when she has the baby over Christmas,'" Fallon said. "He goes, 'Richard is a fan, he likes you, so he'll rent you the island for two days, three days.'"

"We got this place for three days, so Jimmy goes, 'What if we got married in three weeks, instead of next summer?'" Juvonen continued. "And I'm like, 'This is the best idea of all human time.' So we had 12 people at our wedding. I just got a dress done as fast as I could. We didn't care."

"We couldn't invite people!" Fallon explained. "There are some aunts that don't talk to us to this day."

"Some people are still mad," Juvonen said. "But no aunts came."

"It was us, brother, sister, best friend and parents," Fallon added. "And man, we had a rager time. It was so much fun."

After the ceremony, the couple's family flew home, and the newlyweds got to enjoy a couple more days on the island — just hanging, cooking and cleaning with the staff.

"Hands down, one of the best days and nights of my entire life," Fallon said.

"It was the best wedding I've ever had," Juvonen joked. "Wish you all could have been there. And those aunts and uncles."

Since the pandemic hit the U.S., Fallon, 45, has been broadcasting his late-night show from his home in Suffolk County, New York. And like many parents working remotely, he's surrounded by chaos.

Image zoom Michael Lewis

His two daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, have hours of "distance learning" to do every day from the kitchen table. Juvonen, 52, coordinates the kids' schooling and keeps them occupied with art projects, while also helping Fallon with his show.