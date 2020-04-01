Jimmy Fallon's Wife Nancy Juvonen Recounts What She First Thought of Him: I Felt 'So Embraced'

Nancy Juvonen felt the warmth from husband Jimmy Fallon from the moment they first met.

During Tuesday’s at-home edition of The Tonight Show, the film producer recalled showing up to the set of Saturday Night Live during one of friend and business partner Drew Barrymore‘s hosting gigs, and running into Fallon, 45, who was rehearsing a sketch with Barrymore.

“I kind of crept in quietly, and all of a sudden Jimmy goes, ‘Hey, Nancy! You’re Nancy? Hi, it’s so nice to meet you, welcome!’ ” said Juvonen, 52. “And I felt just so embraced and cool, like, ‘Thank you! Thank you for welcoming me in. This is so nice, it’s so intimidating [here].’ ”

“So I had that thought from years before, going in,” she added. “But then on the set [of Fever Pitch], we were on location and that really creates this camp feel for everybody. And he was just so friendly and fun and welcoming and he loved music.”

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon (R) and Nancy Juvonen in 2017 Todd Williamson/Getty

But when she “really developed a crush,” Juvonen said, was when she saw how she and Fallon interacted with co-producer Bradley Thomas’ kids after he brought them to set one day.

“I played with Lucy and Jimmy played with Charlie — really played, really into it, as if they’d come to visit us,” she shared. “So I think that’s when my heart just sort of melted even more.”

The moment Fallon “first experienced the magic that is Nancy Juvonen” was on “a rainy, gray” first day of filming Fever Pitch in Boston. (Which Fallon starred in with Barrymore, 45.)

“You came to set … [in] white pants, a pink sweater and a green backpack … blonde hair and your white teeth,” he recalled. “You just stood out in this gray [background], almost like a painting. You stood out like a neon … and I was like, ‘Wow.’ Yeah, you just stuck out. And you were just so fun — we had so much fun on that [set], didn’t we?”

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon (L) and Nancy Juvonen with their daughters in 2017 Gerardo Mora/Getty

They would later meet up again in London after bonding on the set, when Fallon told Juvonen he missed her. And the rest is history, with the couple getting engaged in August 2007, tying the knot that December and going on to welcome daughters Frances Cole, now 5, and Winnie Rose, now 6½.

The girls have been accompanying their dad during his at-home episodes of The Tonight Show amid the novel coronavirus spread and orders for social distancing, which has also allowed Fallon and Juvonen to bond more — despite some of the challenges of everyone being around each other all the time!

“Social distancing is one thing but I think family distancing is about to be the next step,” the host joked in a chat with the Today show last month, saying that the close time together has, in reality, only better confirmed his and Juvonen’s love for one another.

“Me and my wife were talking, we were like, ‘We actually like each other! We chose well!’ ” he added.