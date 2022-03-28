The Roots drummer won Best Documentary for his film Summer of Soul on Sunday night

Jimmy Fallon Says He Was 'Weeping' When Questlove Won His Oscar: 'Tsunami of Emotions'

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating his friend.

On Sunday night, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for the film Summer of Soul, which he directed. After he accepted the award, his longtime friend and collaborator Jimmy Fallon expressed his excitement for the musician.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was weeping," Fallon, 47, told Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show. "I was in a tsunami of emotions at the time because I was like 'what's going on?'"

Questlove serves as the frontman for the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's house band, The Roots.

Fallon said his overwhelming emotions were in part due to the chaos that ensued on stage shortly before Questlove, 51, accepted his award. Before his category was announced, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock, 57, on the Oscars stage after the comedian, who was presenting, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

But Fallon said the incident didn't stop him from celebrating his friend's victory.

"Then Quest won the Oscar and I was so happy," Fallon continued. "So proud of him. He worked so hard on that thing. He would finish our show and then go right to watching footage and editing for hours. He wouldn't sleep. This was his baby."

Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, Questlove, and David Dinerstein accept the Documentary (Feature) award for ‘Summer of Soul Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

During his acceptance speech, Questlove spoke about the importance of the film, which captures art, music and culture in Harlem's history. "This is such a stunning moment for me right now, but it's not about me," he said on the Oscars stage. "It's about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain. Just know that in 2022, this is not just a 1969 story about marginalized people in Harlem."

Questlove also choked up while accepting the award when he referenced his late father.