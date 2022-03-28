Jimmy Fallon Says He Was 'Weeping' When Questlove Won His Oscar: 'Tsunami of Emotions'
Jimmy Fallon is celebrating his friend.
On Sunday night, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for the film Summer of Soul, which he directed. After he accepted the award, his longtime friend and collaborator Jimmy Fallon expressed his excitement for the musician.
"I was weeping," Fallon, 47, told Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show. "I was in a tsunami of emotions at the time because I was like 'what's going on?'"
Questlove serves as the frontman for the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's house band, The Roots.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon Team Up to Write Adorable Bilingual Children's Book Con Pollo
Fallon said his overwhelming emotions were in part due to the chaos that ensued on stage shortly before Questlove, 51, accepted his award. Before his category was announced, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock, 57, on the Oscars stage after the comedian, who was presenting, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.
But Fallon said the incident didn't stop him from celebrating his friend's victory.
"Then Quest won the Oscar and I was so happy," Fallon continued. "So proud of him. He worked so hard on that thing. He would finish our show and then go right to watching footage and editing for hours. He wouldn't sleep. This was his baby."
RELATED: Chris Rock Declines to File Police Report After Will Smith Slaps Him at 2022 Oscars, LAPD Confirms
RELATED: Questlove Says He Found the Woman Who Started His Record Collection at 5: 'She Planted the Seed'
During his acceptance speech, Questlove spoke about the importance of the film, which captures art, music and culture in Harlem's history. "This is such a stunning moment for me right now, but it's not about me," he said on the Oscars stage. "It's about marginalized people in Harlem that needed to heal from pain. Just know that in 2022, this is not just a 1969 story about marginalized people in Harlem."
Questlove also choked up while accepting the award when he referenced his late father.
"His mom was crying, it was so emotional," Fallon added. "He talked about his dad — I just love the guy so much. I can't even tell you."