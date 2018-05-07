Jimmy Fallon is Dedicating an Entire Tonight Show Episode to Teachers

Jimmy Fallon is thanking teachers everywhere.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will focus on educators on Tuesday, with more than 200 New York City public school teachers filling the studio audience.

Trevor Noah and Gabrielle Union will also appear; the Daily Show host will discuss his new youth development initiative in South Africa, the Trevor Noah Foundation, and the Being Mary Jane actress will help honor teachers during the show.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.