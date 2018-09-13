Jimmy Fallon Previews The Tonight Show's Episode in Central Park: 'It's a Giant Deal for Us'

The Tonight Show changed the late-night game almost immediately when Jimmy Fallon became the host in 2014 and its sketches and games began going viral day after day. Thursday night, they break new ground once again as the first-ever late-night show to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park.

“It’s a giant deal for us. No late night show has done it,” Fallon tells PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.

And he won’t be on that adventure alone.

“We have a couple of surprises,” Fallon, 43, teases. “We went out and already shot a thing in Central Park with a pal of ours. I don’t want to say his name [but] it rhymes with ‘Justin Greeber.’ Anyway, it’s a really dumb bit and it’s really funny.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Fallon reflects on what he loves about working on The Tonight Show.

“It’s the most fun thing, especially for me,” he says. “I get to interview people every single day. I have different musical guests. We do sketches, we do game-show type of stuff. Every night something different. Just last week we had Paul McCartney do a sketch. I was like, ‘When do you get to see a Beatle do a sketch?’… He calls me Jim, by the way.”