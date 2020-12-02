Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Taylor Swift's Folklore Disney+ Film in Hilarious Tonight Show Segment

Jimmy Fallon offered a glimpse into the making of the faux album, fallonlore, during The Tonight Show on Tuesday

Jimmy Fallon is honoring Taylor Swift with a spoof of her new studio sessions film.

On Tuesday, the late-night host, 46, put his own interpretation on Disney+'s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions in a hilarious Tonight Show segment called fallonlore: the 30 rock sessions that featured appearances from The Roots and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Swift's special, which dropped on Disney+ last month, gives fans an introspective look into the creation of the Grammy winner’s latest album in isolation. The album's executive producers, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, and collaborator Bon Iver also make appearances in the film.

"Okay so it's 8:30 in the morning. Why am I awake?" Fallon begins his segment, mimicking Swift in her movie. "I unexpectedly started writing an album. And I just felt really inspired and I went with it. I recorded an entire album with The Roots remotely."

The segment then cuts to Fallon sitting outside with The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, in reference to Swift's outdoor meeting with Dessner and Antonoff in the documentary.

"When lockdown first started, I heard Taylor was writing songs and I thought I was feeling inspired too, so maybe I should write some music," Fallon says.

"It's just ... a lot of themes in my songs are hard to talk about, but I know other people are probably going through the same things," the late-night host continues. "So maybe the music will resonate with them."

Fallon goes on to perform the first track, titled "peed my pants in an Applebee's," followed by his third track, "song about milk."

"You in general with this album, I love how honest you were with your lyrics," Questlove, 49, tells Fallon.

"I felt like I was in quarantine with you," adds Black Thought, 49.

"I was just inspired by the communal experience that we're all having," Fallon explains. "Alone, but together. Together, but alone."

After performing "sourdough heart," the fourth track of from his album, Fallon explains to Questlove and Black Thought that the inspiration for his music came while in isolation with his family.

"I was home with my two young daughters 24/7 and even that gave me some ideas, so I felt a real connection to this next song," he says. "And I wanted to do a duet with Chris Martin, and I didn't think he would ever do it, but we reached out to his team and, incredibly, he said yes."

Martin, 43, then appears on the screen playing the piano while Fallon performs track eight, "fuzzy wuzzy." Cutting back to his meeting with Questlove and Black Thought, Fallon continues to gush over his album.

"It's just so amazing what we've managed to put together," Fallon says.

"Yeah, I'm excited for this documentary to come out, too," Black Thought says.

"What documentary?" Fallon responds in confusion.

"Oh no. Disney+ didn't want it," Fallon explains. "Neither did Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Peacock."

"But look it's fine. We're not Taylor," Fallon adds. "She's a musical genius. We can't do what she did, but we can still be proud. We made something beautiful. We made something real and honesty and from the heart."

Suddenly, Fallon realizes that both Questlove and Black Thought have disappeared. "Guys?" Fallon says in confusion while looking around for where the musicians have gone.