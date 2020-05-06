Jimmy Fallon Dedicates Song to Teachers During Coronavirus: They 'Should Make a Billion Dollars'

Allow Jimmy Fallon to remind us why every week should be Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Tonight Show host kicked off his at-home show Tuesday night with "Teachers' Day Song," an original tune he penned to celebrate educators everywhere. This year, the designated week comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has teachers hard at work with students online and parents everywhere doing their best to homeschool their kids.

"Teachers should make a billion dollars, and get more vacation time," Fallon sang. "They spend their days wrangling all our crazy kids, when they go out, they should get free bottomless wine. Teachers deserve a monthlong spa day, and cucumbers on their eyes. 'Cause if you ask them why the spa is using veggies, they'll explain it's 'cause of the enzymes."

"Teachers should have a prom for teachers, so they can dress in fancy clothes," he continued. "The guidance counselor does the Toosie Slide, and the students have to chaperone. Teachers should make a billion dollars, and when it's time for arts and crafts, they should get swarmed by paparazzi, who demand selfies and autographs."

"Teachers shouldn't have to pay their taxes, they should get cheered around the clock," he added. "At the bank they should throw money at them, and at Chipotle they should always get free guac."

Fallon, 45, has been broadcasting his late-night show from his home in Suffolk County, New York. And like many parents working remotely during the pandemic, he's surrounded by chaos.

His two daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, have hours of "distance learning" to do every day from the kitchen table. His wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, 52, is coordinating the kids' schooling and keeping them occupied with art projects, while also helping Fallon with his show.

"My wife is the brains behind this whole thing," Fallon tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on stands Friday. "She's the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. I could not do any of this without my wife. She is everything."

The couple has actively incorporated their daughters into the show, having them draw and hold up cards or just play in the background.

"They don't quite understand what this is," Fallon says. "They know about coronavirus and that it's a serious thing and so we have to stay inside. But they're not aware that I'm broadcasting this to millions of people. So if I have them help me out with a bit, they're very themselves, which is cool."