Jimmy Fallon Set to Executive Produce Late-Night Spinoff The Kids Tonight Show for Peacock
Jimmy Fallon is bringing The Tonight Show to a younger audience.
The TV host is set to executive produce a new late-night show titled The Kids Tonight Show for Peacock as part of a multi-project deal between NBCUniversal and Fallon's production company, Electric Hot Dog.
The show "is a sophisticated, elegantly produced late-night show in the vein of The Tonight Show - but it's hosted by kids, and kids are in charge of everything," NBC Entertainment said in a press release Thursday.
"Viewers will get next-generation interpretations of all the beloved Fallon bits, celebrity interviews, musical performances, and a brand-new late-night show kids and families will love."
Also executive producing the kids' show is Lorne Michaels, the long-time executive producer for Saturday Night Live, the Late Night series and The Tonight Show.
"We continue to be in awe of all things Jimmy," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.
"Who else could run The Tonight Show, executive produce and host brand new formats, and adapt his own bestselling books? Jimmy does them all with his signature style. We are privileged to call him a longtime member of our broadcast family."
Fallon is also expanding beyond late night programming to other territories at NBCUniversal. Other projects announced Thursday include That's My Jam, a music-based celebrity game show for NBC; Clash of the Cover Bands, a new music competition series for E!; and 5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas, a primetime holiday special.
Fallon will also be working with Dreamworks on an animated series titled Mama & Dada, which "is set in an imaginative world of animals that celebrates all the special things that make a family unique."