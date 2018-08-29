Jimmy Fallon is paying it forward.

The Tonight Show host was dining with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, at restaurant Il Mulino in the Hamptons on Monday when he paid for a nearby strangers’ dinner bill — which was more than $1,000, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“He said he appreciated how happy” the group of four appeared to be “and how they were ‘enjoying each other’s company,’ ” an insider told Page Six.

“He said the ‘good vibe’ made him happy and he wanted to pay for dinner,” the insider told the paper.

Father of two Fallon — he shares Winnie Rose, 5, and Frances Cole, 3, with Juvonen — is a lover of surprises and bringing joy to people’s days.

In June, Fallon, 43, surprised graduates at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — where a gunman killed 17 people during a mass shooting on Feb. 14 — with a commencement speech at their graduation ceremony.

And last December, he might’ve outdone Santa Claus when he surprised an audience member at the Tonight Show with an ugly Christmas sweater — and a $56,000 donation to her Girl Scout troop.

“I’m in the Christmas spirit,” declared Fallon. “The spirit of giving!”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

After gifting New York City resident Giselle Burgess a black sweater donned with dancing Santas, he admitted, “I know a little bit about you. And you’re a pretty incredible person. You’re a single mother of five, and earlier this year you and your family were homeless.”

Fallon explained that during her time in a shelter, Burgess started Girl Scout Troop 6000, the first Girl Scout troop for homeless girls in N.Y.C.

“Troop 6000 has done so much for others, and we wanted to help make the holidays brighter for you and your kids,” the late-night host said. “So in honor of Troop 6000, we’re giving you a check for $6,000.”

But that wasn’t all Fallon had in store for Burgess.

“Right now, there’s so much need for a troop like yours that there’s a waiting list to join,” he continued. “So our friends at JC Penney heard about you and wanted to help you out, so they’re donating $50,000 to Troop 6000.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on NBC.