Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 10-Year Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Throwback Picture

Jimmy Fallon celebrated his 10-year wedding anniversary with wife Nancy Juvonen on Friday — and in honor of the special occasion, the Tonight Show host took to Twitter to share an adorable throwback picture from the couple’s nuptials.

“Honey, remember when the wedding photographed made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss?” he captioned the shot. “That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary!”

Fallon, 43, and Juvonen, 50, tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2007 on Necker Island in the Caribbean. Juvonen, a Hollywood producer who worked on Fallon’s 2005 romantic comedy Fever Pitch, owns production company Flower Films with actress Drew Barrymore.

“You realize what’s important in life,” he told PEOPLE. “Every single day you realize there’s a new cute thing they’re doing or saying.”

“They fill up my phone memory with photos. I’m just taking these pictures that no one else wants to see,” he continued. “No other stranger cares that your kid ate an artichoke, but you think it’s the best story ever. … You become the guy you said you wouldn’t become — ‘I’m not going to be that guy that tells stories about their kids,’ but I am now.”

Fallon also revealed that the girls love to put on “little shows.”