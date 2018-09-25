Mandy Moore knows that she tends to get tear-jerking roles.

“I’m slightly flabbergasted that the things in my career that I’m most known for are making people cry,” Moore, 34, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I never would have guessed that in a million years.”

Fallon took it upon himself to test Moore’s memory of her emotional projects. In the game, Fallon read a quote, and Moore had to say whether it was from A Walk to Remember or This Is Us.

“If I don’t pass this quiz, that doesn’t really bode well for me,” Moore quipped. “It means I’m unprofessional or something that I don’t know people’s lines.”

After Fallon delivered the first line, “You have to promise you won’t fall in love with me” — which Moore correctly said was from A Walk to Remember — she giggled.

“I love that you can’t even look at my face without laughing. … My romantic comedy career went south,” Fallon joked.

Next up was “I thought I saw something in you, something good, but I was very wrong.” Moore racked up another win when she said it was a quote from A Walk to Remember.

Fallon gave her a third quote: “For the past 16 years, I have put everything and everyone ahead of myself,” Fallon yelled.

Moore identified it as a This Is Us original and added, “I just want an entire hour of this.”

For the last leg of the test, Fallon gave his best Milo Ventimiglia impersonation as he said, “I can’t go back to who I was before I met you.” Moore went 4/4 in the game.

Moore then teased what is coming up on This Is Us. “The Jack and Rebecca courtship is sort of what gets explored for the first half of the season,” she previewed. “So it’s fun. I feel like I get to smile and laugh and enjoy myself. I’ve cried all the tears humanly possible last season.”