Jimmy Fallon Makes Donation in Donald Trump’s Name After the President Taunts Him on Twitter

Jimmy Fallon is putting his money where his mouth is — literally.

After opening up earlier this week about the backlash he received for his infamously light-hearted interview with Donald Trump in 2016 — in which he playfully tousled Trump’s hair — Fallon became the subject of one of the president’s numerous angry tweets.

“.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me-he is taking heat,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

Appearing to reference Fallon’s previous thoughts on the television segment, Trump added, “He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!”

Hours later, Fallon, 43, simply replied, “In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name.”

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services is a Texas-based nonprofit agency that provides free or low-cost legal aid to immigrants and refugees.

Earlier in the week, Fallon opened up about the backlash he got for the interview, which he described as getting “out of control.”

“I did not do it to normalize him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff,” The Tonight Show host, 41, said during an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast.

“I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter and I go, ‘Okay, now I’m just gonna get off,'” he continued, before pointing out his show centers around lighthearted and entertaining interviews — not hard-hitting political content.

“I’m just trying to make a funny show,” he said. “Of all the people in the world, I’m one of the good people — I mean, really. You don’t even know what you’re talking about if you say that I’m evil or whatever.”

“It was definitely a down time. And it’s tough for morale,” he continued, adding that he “made a mistake” and “looking back, I would do it differently.”