Jimmy Fallon Takes the Hamilton Stage with Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda just united in song for a very special cause.

Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon opened up with a rare filmed performance from Hamilton — with Fallon joining Miranda onstage in Puerto Rico, where the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is currently playing a limited three-week engagement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Miranda, 39, is back in the show he also wrote and created, playing the title character again alongside a sea of talent including actors Brandon Armstrong, Rubén J. Carbajal and Simon Longnight. All three participated in Tuesday’s Tonight Show kickoff, singing (fittingly) “The Story of Tonight.”

Of course, Fallon couldn’t help but make some adjustments, changing Miranda’s lyrics to let the audience know that his NBC late night show was broadcasting live from Puerto Rico, too.

By the end, all were joined by the rest of the Hamilton cast as they danced to The Tonight Show‘s theme (composed by The Roots — who have their own ties to Hamilton, having executive produced the show’s Grammy-winning original cast recording and the beloved Hamilton Mixtape, among other collabs with Miranda).

Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda and actor Rubén J. Carbajal Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

RELATED: Puerto Rico Gives Lin-Manuel Miranda a Hero’s Welcome at Hamilton Opening Weekend: ‘I Felt It’

Fallon took The Tonight Show to the Caribbean island (and United States territory) to spotlight the work Miranda has been doing there to help raise money and awareness for those still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

“You have no idea how much it means to people that you’re here,” Miranda told Fallon. “The fact that you are here … you mean so much to people here and it really means the world that you came down and shown a spotlight on the island.”

“There are friends who say ‘good luck,’ and there are friends who say, ‘Hold on. I’m coming with you,’ ” Miranda had previously tweeted at Fallon.

More than 3,000 deaths and about $90 billion in damages have plagued Puerto Rico since the storm hit in September 2017. Miranda, whose father is from Puerto Rico, grew up visiting the locale every summer.

RELATED: Hamilton in Puerto Rico: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gets Emotional as He Brings His Dad Onstage

Lin-Manuel Miranda on opening night of Hamilton in Puerto Rico Gladys Vega/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses the Flamboyan Arts Fund

To coincide with the run, Miranda has co-launched The Flamboyan Arts Fund, dedicated to preserving, amplifying and sustaining the arts in Puerto Rico. All profits from Hamilton‘s Puerto Rico performances — running at the Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferrè theatre — go toward the fund.

“Puerto Ricans are the most resilient people on the earth,” Miranda shared on opening night. “I’m in awe of the people every time I come here.”

Fallon, who also appeared on the Hamilton Mixtape, later sat down with Miranda in the episode to discuss his relief efforts.

“People are so proud,” Miranda told Fallon. “People are so happy that this show is coming. I just keep hearing, ‘Thank you for everything you’ve been doing.’ It’s been so wonderful.”

There’s also another milestone. “It’s also been the first time bringing my kids to the island, so they’re getting their real Puerto Rico life,” Miranda said of his sons, Sebastian, 4, and Francisco, 11 months.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weekdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.