Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Celebrate Their 'Goatee Summer' with Tune — and Choreography!

What do two goats do in a boat?

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrated their facial hair with a silly ditty about goatees, released on social media, Friday.

The video — shared to Fallon’s Instagram — begins with the late-night host shaving his beard into a goatee.

“Wow, that’s a pretty decent goat,” Fallon remarks while admiring himself in the mirror. “Wish I had someone to share it with.”

The 43-year-old is then suddenly on the water, singing, “I’m one goat on a boat, goin’ for a summer float, I wish I had another goat.”

From behind Fallon in the canoe, the Hamilton creator pops out, with the duo singing, “Two goats in boat.”

So what really are those two goats up to?

“Listening to Hall and Oates,” “wearing our winter coats,” and “putting our coats in our totes,” of course!