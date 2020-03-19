Jimmy Fallon Jokes He and Wife Nancy Realized They ‘Actually Like Each Other’ During Self-Isolation

For Jimmy Fallon, isolating at home amid the coronavirus outbreak has only reaffirmed his love for his family.

On Thursday, the late-night host, 45, chatted with the Today show about continuing The Tonight Show from his house while TV productions shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

And for his new home show, Fallon has enlisted the help of his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their two daughters, Frances Cole, 5, and Winnie Rose, 6, to improvise a version of his nightly program.

“It’s been very bonding,” said Fallon of their self-isolation, which he added has been filled with mostly arts and crafts. “It’s like getting to know everybody. It’s bizarre.”

Though he admits, at times, being cooped up with his loved ones can be “a lot.”

“Social distancing is one thing but I think family distancing is about to be the next step,” he joked, saying that the close time together has only better confirmed their love for one another.

“Me and my wife were talking, we were like: ‘We actually like each other! We chose well!'” he said.

Image zoom Nancy Juvonen and Jimmy Fallon Todd Williamson/Getty

We could all use a laugh, and @jimmyfallon has been providing some for us! Jimmy debuted mini-episodes of “The Tonight Show” this week filmed in his home. He joins us now by FaceTime to tell us how it’s going, who is next celeb guest is and about the #CowbellChallenge! pic.twitter.com/yHnAV0dLmS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 19, 2020

The couple tied the knot in December 2007 — after a particularly memorable proposal, which didn’t go exactly as planned. “I wanted it to be romantic and perfect,” Fallon told PEOPLE in 2018.

When Nancy — a Hollywood producer who worked on Fallon’s 2005 romantic comedy Fever Pitch — came to visit him in New York, Fallon was ready to propose that night. But his plans were delayed when Nancy surprised him with a reservation at the restaurant Per Se.

“I didn’t want to propose in Per Se because what if one year it moves locations,” he said. “Years later I’m going to have kids and go, ‘Your mom and I got [engaged here]. I know it’s a laser tag place [now] but at one point it was a very fancy restaurant.’”

Holding off for the perfect moment, Fallon waited a few months, finally popping the question at Nancy’s parents’ summer home on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

“I went out to the dock and said [to myself]: ‘Don’t cry. Let her cry first,’” he said. “I’m a pretty mushy guy … and I just wanted it to be perfect. I got down on one knee and I immediately [started weeping]. She’s like, ‘Are you having a stroke?’ My face was like I was smelling burnt toast.”

He added: “She said yes and we celebrated and it was fun. The rest is history.”

On Monday, Fallon urged fans to practice proper hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic by sharing the sweet song he sings to his children when they wash their hands.

In a video shared on his Instagram, the talk show host can be seen strumming on a guitar in his bathroom as he sings in front of the mirror.

“Wash your hands / Wash your hands/ Don’t touch your face,” he croons as the camera cuts to his two daughters — Winnie Rose, 6, and Frances Cole, 5 — washing their hands in a sink. The two girls then turn to the camera and smile before Fallon jumps back into song.

“If you wash your hands and do not touch your face / Then the world will be a better place,” the comedian sings.

