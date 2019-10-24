Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Star in Hilarious PSA About Telling Them Apart

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are two totally different people … aren’t they?

In a short clip, the two late-night hosts teamed up for a comedic PSA in honor of Kimmel’s ABC show moving to Brooklyn, New York, for the week. In the clip, the two comedians clarified the common misconception that they are the same person — or at least tried to.

With both men seated beside each other while wearing matching shirts with their last names on the front, Kimmel, 51, tried to prove that he is nothing like Fallon, 45.

“Truth is we are very different Jimmys in a lot of ways,” Kimmel said. “For example, I was born in Brooklyn, New York.”

“I was born in Brooklyn, too,” Fallon interjected.

“Okay, not a great example by me,” Fallon replied. “But we’re different. What did Jimmy Fallon have for breakfast this morning?

“I had oatmeal with baby carrots on top,” Fallon said, which rang true for Kimmel himself.

“That’s what I had,” Kimmel said. “But that’s a pretty common breakfast.”

“Totally,” Fallon replied.

Kimmel then came up with a new way to prove the differences between them. “Okay, count of three. Name your five favorite breakfast cereals. Ready?” he said to Fallon.

“Sure,” Fallon said.

In complete unison, the two men had the exact same answers: “Fruit Loops, Lucky Charms, Frosted Flakes, Count Chocula, Trix.”

Looking at each other with confusion, Kimmel responded, “What the f—,” as the screen cut to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! logo.

Fallon, whose NBC late-night show is based in New York City, will appear on Kimmel’s Brooklyn show on Thursday. Eddie Murphy will also appear with music from Sugar Hill Gang, as well as more surprising guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.