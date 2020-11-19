Jimmy Fallon Transforms into Harry Styles for Tonight Show Parody of Vogue's 73 Questions
Last week, Harry Styles became the first man to have a solo Vogue cover
Jimmy Fallon transformed into Harry Styles for his latest skit.
On Wednesday, during a new episode of The Tonight Show, the late-night host dressed up as the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, who recently made history as the first man to land a solo cover of Vogue.
A popular video series the fashion magazine does with celebrities is "73 Questions," in which a camera crew follow the stars around their home as they answer rapid-fire questions — and Fallon, 46, gave his own comical take on what Styles, 26, would say in a parody video.
"Oh. You caught me in the middle of telling myself a secret," Fallon's version of the singer said at the opening of the video. What followed was a string of hilariously philosophical and avant-garde responses to nearly every question.
When asked how his day has been so far, he replied: "Well, I stepped in a rain puddle and accidentally got a ladybug wet. Cried about it for hours after, but, I think I made things right because that ladybug is going on tour with me as my opening act."
Next, he was asked who the last person he texted was, to which Fallon's Styles said, "My Uber driver from three weeks ago, just to say hello."
Later in the interview, his responses became more and more ridiculous. For his favorite meal, Fallon said, "A bowl of cream, topped with drizzled raw honey straight from the bee colony I'm friends with and a handful of wizzle berries."
"I'm sorry, wizzle berries?" his interviewer asked.
"Yes, from the wizzle berry bush that grows in an enchanted land that's only accessible from the old armoire I keep in my garden," Fallon's Styles replied.
Though Vogue has yet to release any official version of "73 Questions" with the former One Directioner, the outlet did share a video of Styles singing an acoustic rendition of his song "Cherry."
On the December cover of the magazine, Styles opted to wear a lace-trimmed dress and tuxedo jacket crafted by his friend, muse and Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele — a fitting outfit for the piece, as he opened up about challenging traditional gender norms and expressing himself through fashion.
"Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away," Styles told Vogue. "When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play."