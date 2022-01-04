Jimmy Fallon Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID: 'I Was Vaccinated and Boostered'

The Tonight Show host said he only experienced "mild symptoms" while infected with the virus

Jimmy Fallon recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tonight Show host, 47, announced his diagnosis in a post on Instagram Monday, explaining that he received the positive results right before Christmas, despite being fully vaccinated.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," he wrote beside a photo that showed him sitting alone inside a testing room wearing a mask.

"Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed," he continued. "Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job."

"And also thanks for putting me in the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news," Fallon jokingly added, referencing Gary Coleman's iconic line from the sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes.

Jimmy Fallon attends the Broadway opening night of "Six" at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, in New York "Six" Broadway Opening Night, New York, United States - 03 Oct 2021 Jimmy Fallon | Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When asked by a fan in the comments section if he will be filming new shows or if a guest would be filling in, Fallon responded: "The positive came back on 12/18. Back at work today and feeling 100%!"

Reese Witherspoon also left a comment, writing "hope you had a speedy recovery!" Fallon thanked the actress and said, "Back to 100%!"

Fallon is the latest celebrity to reveal that he contracted the virus amid the rising cases of coronavirus sweeping the country, due mostly in part to the highly contagious omicron variant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Makes Emotional Return to Tonight Show Studio: 'Any Type of Normalcy Feels Great'

Fallon teased the music video on Instagram several times, including once where he showed himself and Grande wearing animated masks featuring each other's mouths singing the lyrics, "It was a masked Christmas, we're stuck in the house, we covered our nose, we covered our mouth" and "this Christmastime, we'll be in line for a booster."

Stallion was also seen in the clip, rocking a nurse's uniform and vaccine syringes on her fingers.