Jimmy Fallon Gets Emotional Talking About His Wife's Mom Who Died Before They Met
Jimmy Fallon wed wife Nancy Juvonen in 2007 and the pair share two daughters
Jimmy Fallon is opening up about his wife Nancy Juvonen’s mom, who died before she could meet her son-in-law.
While chatting with friend Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show Thursday, Fallon shared that if he had to pick one person to interview on The Tonight Show, it would be Juvonen’s mom.
Beginning to cry, he told Barrymore, "I'd like to have her look at me and talk to me and say like, 'Hey that’s who your daughter married, and she’s good.' "
"Edit this out or add more tears, one or the other," the late-night host then quipped.
"But yeah, just to let her know who I am and who her daughter fell in love with, and that she has grandkids and just so many things," he concluded.
Fallon, 46, and Juvonen, 53, share two daughters, 7-year-old Winnie and 5-year-old Franny. They wed in 2007 after a particularly memorable proposal, which didn’t go exactly as planned. "I wanted it to be romantic and perfect," Fallon told PEOPLE in 2018.
When Juvonen — a Hollywood producer who worked on Fallon’s 2005 romantic comedy with Barrymore, Fever Pitch — came to visit him in New York, Fallon was ready to propose that night. But his plans were delayed when Juvonen surprised him with a reservation at the restaurant Per Se.
"I didn’t want to propose in Per Se because what if one year it moves locations," he said. "Years later, I’m going to have kids and go,'‘Your mom and I got [engaged here]. I know it’s a laser tag place [now], but at one point it was a very fancy restaurant.' "
He added: "She said yes and we celebrated and it was fun. The rest is history."
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, Fallon credited Juvonen as "the brains" behind his at-home Tonight Show production.
"My wife is the brains behind this whole thing," the comedian told PEOPLE in May, months before he began filming in his studio again. "She's the production scout, the producer, the lighting person, the editor, the director. I could not do any of this without my wife. She is everything."