Jimmy Fallon Makes Emotional Return to Tonight Show Studio: ‘Any Type of Normalcy Feels Great’

The Tonight Show was filmed at Jimmy Fallon's home beginning in mid-March when NBC stopped the show's production from its N.Y.C. studio

After months of being filmed remotely, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is officially back in the studio.

On Monday, Jimmy Fallon recorded his first show back at NBC's studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, giving an emotional monologue to kick off the late-night episode.

The show first featured Fallon entering the N.Y.C. studio as he wore a face mask and had his temperature taken at the door. The camera then panned to an empty studio audience before Fallon took the stage to address the viewers.

Fallon, 45, first expressed his appreciation to the public "as a New Yorker" for getting the state back on its feet amid the coronavirus pandemic. He then addressed the states who are still struggling with cases, like Florida and Arizona, sharing that he "knows how hard it is."

"But I guess I'm here to show you there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we all do our part to keep each other safe," Fallon continued.

"I don't know if anyone else feels this way, but normalcy, any type of normalcy, feels great," he added. "So hopefully we can put a smile on your face for an hour every night and let you sit back and relax while we try to bring you a little bit of normal.”

"These are the hardest times to do comedy, but they’re also the time when we need it the most," he shared.

Fallon — who had been filming the show at home since mid-March when NBC stopped the show's in-studio production — explained that everyone in the studio tested negative for COVID-19, all crew members are wearing masks and face shields, and everyone on the set is staying six feet apart.

He also noted that when he came into the building, he was given a nose swab test before being able to go to his office. Once he was cleared, he went up to the studio where he explained "every part of the office has a little slip of paper saying that it has been disinfected."

"This was truly done the safest way possible, and we would only do it that way if that was the case," he said.

"The show will be a little bit different than what you're used to," he continued. "There is no audience, the guests will be streaming from home, but I think, in some ways, we are getting used to different. But we are here for you and slowly and safely getting back to work and back to whatever normal is."

Despite Fallon being back in the studio, his guests on the show still called in over video chat to remain safe.

On Monday's show, he welcomed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who joked, "New York is really open now that you’re doing your show again."

Other guests on the episode included Charlize Theron and a performance from Little Big Town.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights on NBC at 11:35 p.m. EST.