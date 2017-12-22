Jimmy Fallon might’ve outdone Santa Claus when he surprised an audience member at the Tonight Show with an ugly Christmas sweater — and a $56,000 donation to her Girl Scout troop.

“I’m in the Christmas spirit,” declares Fallon, 43, in a sneak peek at Friday’s episode of his late-night show. “The spirit of giving!”

After gifting New York City resident Giselle Burgess a black sweater donned with dancing Santas, he admitted, “I know a little bit about you. And you’re a pretty incredible person. You’re a single mother of five, and earlier this year you and your family were homeless.”

Fallon explained that during her time in a shelter, Burgess started Girl Scout Troop 6000, the first Girl Scout troop for homeless girls in N.Y.C.

“Troop 6000 has done so much for others, and we wanted to help make the holidays brighter for you and your kids,” the late night host said. “So in honor of Troop 6000, we’re giving you a check for $6,000.”

But that wasn’t all Fallon had in store for Burgess.

“Right now, there’s so much need for a troop like yours that there’s a waiting list to join,” he continued. “So our friends at JC Penney heard about you and wanted to help you out, so they’re donating $50,000 to Troop 6000.”

Burgess’s daughters, dressed in their Girl Scout uniforms, were on hand to deliver the oversized check.

