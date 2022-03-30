Questlove took home the Oscar for Best Documentary for his film Summer of Soul at the 94th Academy Awards

Jimmy Fallon Breaks Out the Champagne to Celebrate Questlove's Oscar Win at The Tonight Show

It was a joyful night on the set of The Tonight Show on Monday, when Questlove returned home with a shiny new trophy.

Ahead of his appearance on the late night show that night, the Academy Award winner was greeted with rapturous applause backstage and a rendition of "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow" led by host Jimmy Fallon.

The celebration was for Questlove's big win the night before, when he took home the Oscar for Best Documentary for his film Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent, Questlove, and David Dinerstein accept the Documentary (Feature) award for ‘Summer of Soul Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Questlove, whose real name is Ahmir Thompson, previously worked as a composer and musician on The Tonight Show from 2014 to 2018. He also serves as the frontman for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's house band, The Roots.

In the behind-the-scenes clip from Monday, posted to Twitter and Questlove's Instagram Stories, the newly minted Oscar winner holds his cameraphone as well as his golden trophy as he makes his way down the hallway to the studio while staff cheer him on.

Once in the studio, Fallon and others are seen holding champagne flutes as they sing and toast the Roots drummer.

Fallon is heard saying in the clip, "We love you dude! We are so proud of you! Oh my god! You did it!"

During his appearance on the show, Questlove discussed the moment when he won his Oscar, immediately following the Will Smith-Chris Rock smack.

While Questlove was presented his Oscar after a brief commercial break following the incident, the drummer said he was completely unaware of the chaos that proceeded his big moment.

"Of course, that happened in the cyclone of a whole other situation with two very good friends of mine," Questlove said of Rock and Smith. "I really wasn't aware of that. It's weird to say, because they tell you ahead of time, 'This is your category,' so in that moment, you're either going to be full of anxiety or, for me, I've been meditating for the last two years."

The drummer said he was meditating in his seat when the scuffle between Smith and Rock occurred.

"So when I opened my eyes, I was like, 'Why is everyone so quiet?' I literally was not present for that whole entire moment," he recalled.