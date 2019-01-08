Jimmy Fallon & Lindsay Lohan Join Forces for a Hilarious Bird Box Parody — Complete with Her Dance!

Jimmy Fallon is adding a Lindsay Lohan Mykonos flair into his life — if it’s the last thing he ever does!

As part of Monday night’s episode, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, his band The Roots, and the show’s announcer Steve Higgins, took a blindfolded trip down the halls of his studio to create their own version of the new Netflix hit Bird Box.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The popular film, which stars Sandra Bullock, follows a woman and her two children who come face to face with an entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears. To reach safety, the family must escape the evil that chases them by making a treacherous journey — blindfolded.

“Listen to me, I’m only gonna say this once,” Fallon, 44, began his dramatic speech, poking fun at Bullock’s monologue in the film. “We are going on the trip now. It’s going to be hard, but you have to do every single thing I say.”

“And here’s the most important thing: under no circumstance are you allowed to take off your blindfold,” he added before their blindfolded escapade. “If we look at what’s out there, we will not make it. We cannot peak. Roots, sidekick, do you understand?”

RELATED: Busy Philipps Does Her Best to ‘Get Down’ Like Lindsay Lohan: It’s ‘Harder’ than It Looks

The group agreed and together, they quietly made their way down the halls in a line with their eyes covered, holding on to each other’s shoulders for support.

After finally making their way into an empty room, which Fallon deemed to be safe, the group was startled by Lohan.

“Hey guys!” the actress, 32, joyfully said, in the midst of her infamous dance routine from her Mykonos club, which happened while she was filming for her new MTV show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. “Come on, join! It’s fun!”

Of course, Fallon and his crew could not resist — joining in on the fun of whipping their heads back and twirling around in true Lohan style.

Fallon, Higgins and the Roots are not the only people to recreate Lohan’s dance moves. After the video of her grooving went viral in early September, Busy Philipps and pal Kelly Higgins also made a replica rendition of their own and shared the video to Instagram.

Lindsay Lohan Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

RELATED: Don’t Try This at Home! Netflix Urges Bird Box Fans Not to Attempt Viral Blindfold Challenge

Fallon’s hilarious skit comes just weeks after Bird Box became a Netflix sensation.

The streaming giant — which famously never releases viewership data — tweeted the film was watched by over 45 million accounts in the first seven days following its release.

“Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!” the tweet read.

RELATED VIDEO: The Bird Box House Is Now a Tourist Attraction! Fans are Flocking to this California Home

It also comes after the post-apocalyptic film posed a danger to many after a blindfold challenge was started.

The #BirdBoxChallenge featured people going outside and doing things around their home while wearing blindfolds. The challenge originates from the movie, but the streaming giant strongly advised viewers against recreating the scenes on their own.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” Netflix wrote, referencing the two child characters in the movie that Bullock’s character calls Boy and Girl for most of the time.