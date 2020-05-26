"I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface," Jimmy Fallon said

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Wearing Blackface in Resurfaced SNL Clip: 'There Is No Excuse'

Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology after facing backlash for wearing blackface in a resurfaced Saturday Night Live skit.

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface," Fallon, 45, began in a statement shared to Twitter on Tuesday.

"There is no excuse for this," he continued.

"I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable," Fallon added.

The Tonight Show host found himself in hot water this week after a clip of him in blackface went viral on Twitter.

The skit first aired in 2000 and features SNL alum Darrell Hammond. In the sketch, Fallon is seen impersonating Rock, 55, while wearing dark brown makeup and a textured wig.

The hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty began trending late Monday night with fans slamming Fallon as racist for the skit.

"Disgusting #JimmyFallonIsOverParty," one user tweeted.

"I'm sorry but this is my first time ever seeing this [and] this is making my heart hurt," another said.

"No one is asking y'all to cancel @JimmyFallon. However, what we are asking from Jimmy is an acknowledgement to his use of blackface, why did he do it an an apology to black people for donning such a racist, oppressive and downright disgusting overt display of symbolic racism," one user tweeted.

Others asked for people to put the blame on SNL.

"So how are we gonna cancel Jimmy Fallon for doing blackface but not cancel Saturday Night Live for letting him do that," a different Twitter account holder said.

PEOPLE reached out to SNL for comment.