Jimmy Fallon and Julie Bowen Recreate Hilariously Similar Hallmark Christmas Movie Posters

Jimmy Fallon was helped by Modern Family's Julie Bowen to recreate a series of Hallmark Christmas movie posters that were quite similar on The Tonight Show this week

Jimmy Fallon is getting into the holiday spirit with the help of Julie Bowen!

The Tonight Show host, 47, participated in a segment called "Audience Suggestion Box" on Wednesday night, in which he answered a request to recreate Hallmark Christmas movie posters, which the commenter observed were "all really similar."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Modern Family star Bowen, 51, then came out to help Fallon, as the pair got in costume very quickly ("competitive dressing" as Bowen said), with Jimmy in green and Julie in red.

They proceeded to pose alongside almost a dozen different Hallmark Christmas movie posters, which all featured couples with the man in a dark green outfit and the woman in a festive red ensemble.

They scrambled for props like a candy cane, tree ornaments, and even a dog wearing reindeer antlers.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon and Family Celebrate 'Childlike Wonder' of Holidays in Behind-the-Scenes Clip from Frito-Lay Campaign

The results were both hilarious and surprisingly accurate, mirroring the formulaic posters perfectly.

Recently, the late night host continued to hype up the holidays by starring in Frito-Lay's "Share More Joy" campaign with his wife Nancy Juvonen, 54, and their daughters Winnie Rose, 8, and Frances Cole, 6.

"There's a fun childlike wonder to it, and there's a sweetness to it," Fallon told PEOPLE of the spot.

He plays 10 different family members and performs a snack-ified rendition of "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" for the ad, which aired during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and PEOPLE has behind-the-scenes filming footage from.

Fallon said he was initially reluctant about letting his girls appear onscreen. "I go, 'I don't know, man.' Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don't know if they're good actors," he reflected.

"They're not actor kids. I don't know if they're going to be good, this might waste everyone's time."

It was Nancy, whom he married in 2007, that convinced him to make the commercial a family affair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And then my wife, who really doesn't like to be on camera, she's more behind the scenes, she's a producer ... But I asked her, I'm like, 'What do you think?'" Fallon recounted.