Jimmy Fallon has announced the six books that are contenders for his summer book club

Jimmy Fallon is gearing up for another summer reading book club!

On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the longtime host announced the six books that are among his 2021 Summer Reads competition contenders and encouraged viewers to vote for a lucky winner that everyone, including Fallon, can read together.

"I've picked out six books and I'm going to read one of them," Fallon, 46, said during the show. "I'm not sure which one. They all look good. I know about them. I've done research on them. I'm going to tell you about each one and then you guys are going to vote on which book should be this year's summer read and we can all read it together."

The books include Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner, One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston, People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry, Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby, The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton, and The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

In 2018, the summer read selection, Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone, jumped to No.1 on Amazon's bestseller list. The following year, Fallon announced the second annual summer reads winner, Mary Beth Keane's Ask Again, Yes, which jumped to No. 2 on Amazon's bestseller list.