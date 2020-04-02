Jim Edmonds Tests Positive for Coronavirus but Is Now 'Symptom-Free': 'Do Not Take This Lightly'

Image zoom G Fiume/Getty Images

Jim Edmonds is officially one of the more than 200,000 people in the United States who has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19).

The retired Major League Baseball center fielder and former St. Louis Cardinal, 49, revealed that he tested positive for the virus in a video shared to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday night.

Just four days ago, Edmonds was hospitalized for symptoms he believed to be related to coronavirus, a trip he also documented on social media. He was told at the time he had pneumonia but would have to wait for the COVID-19 test results to come back.

Since then, Edmonds has remained in quarantine at his St. Louis home and says he’s now feeling better.

“I am completely symptom-free now doing really well, so I must have had it for awhile before I got tested,” he said on Wednesday. “Thank god I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve in our house flattened. I’m doing really good and happy to be symptom-free and feeling great.”

“Do not take this lightly,” he stressed. “If you don’t feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can’t breathe. That’s what happened to me, they didn’t want to test me and I forced them to take me into the emergency room and low and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So don’t take it lightly. Take care of yourselves. There’s no medicine, there’s no nothing but rest and that’s all I’ve been doing.”

He went on to thank his fans for their support. “I appreciate everyone who has said well-wishes and wished me the best,” he said. “All of you people, thank you so much again. Hope you all are doing well.”

Edmonds also said that one of his daughters has also been tested. “She’s waiting for results but she’s symptom-free,” he explained.

The athlete is a father of five. He has two adult daughters, Hayley and Lauren, with his ex-wife, LeAnn Horton, who died in July 2015 after a battle with cancer. Edmonds also shares three kids — daughter Aspen, 3, and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes — with Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds. The former pair divorced last October amid a cheating scandal.

During Edmonds’ health battle, he has been separated from his youngest kids — Meghan staying with the trio in California.

The mom of three has remained active on social media, blogging about her days social distancing with the kids at home and sharing frequent photos and videos on TikTok and Instagram.

“How we interact with nature nowadays,” she wrote on Sunday, captioning a pic of her daughter and sons looking out the window.

“And on the 187th day of quarantine, sitting on the table and screen time rules have gone way out the window 🤷🏼‍♀️✌🏻,” Meghan wrote on Tuesday, alongside a clip of Aspen, Hart and Hayes watching an iPad video while sitting on a table. “At least they’re kindly sharing with each other (it’s all about the small wins, #amiright ?!) #togetherathome #happyathome.”

As of Thursday morning, there are at least 214,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 4,800 deaths, according to a New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.