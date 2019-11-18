Jim Edmonds Takes Daughter to Post Malone Concert, Says He's 'Trying to Repair a Broken Life'

Jim Edmonds is spending time with family as his marriage implodes.

Jim, 49, attended a concert with his daughter Hayley over the weekend amid his ongoing drama with estranged wife, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds.

In an Instagram post from the night out, Edmonds said he is doing his best to move forward.

“I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley. Trying to repair a broken life and heart that should not be broken,” he wrote. “You all need to get a life!. I have a wife, family and kids to worry about and that’s my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE ! #repair thank you to all my friends for you continued support.”

The former baseball player also posted several photos and videos from the concert to his Instagram Story. Some fans seem to have mistaken Hayley for the family’s former nanny Carly Wilson, with whom Jim had been accused of having an affair. (Both have denied having a romantic or sexual relationship.)

According to E!, Jim addressed the speculation in the Instagram post before editing any mention of Wilson out of the caption.

“For all you people out there that think that I would be with our nanny. You need to get a life!” he reportedly wrote.

Hayley, 22, commented on the post: “Thanks for flying out here to take me! You are the best, I love you #strongertogether.”

Wilson also liked the photo.

Jim has four children (including Hayley) from his first two marriages. He and Meghan share 17-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who will turn 3 this month.

The night out comes nearly three weeks after Jim reportedly filed for divorce. Addressing the situation in a lengthy blog post, Meghan admitted that she didn’t know if her husband had been unfaithful, but she insisted that he lied about socializing with Wilson, making note of a widely circulated photo of the two attending a hockey game together.

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds Instagram

“To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it),” she wrote. “I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

One day later, Jim issued his own public statement to PEOPLE, acknowledging their strained marriage and vowing to “make it right again.”

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live,” he said. “Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Earlier this month, Jim called the police to Meghan’s home to conduct a welfare check on their children after he became worried about her ability to care for them.

“I called the police before she came home to keep from having an incident,” he told PEOPLE. “I was concerned. And there was no incident because of that.”

This is the couple’s second public scandal in four months.

In June, Jim admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” and exchanged “lewd photos” with another woman — not the nanny — but denied having a physical relationship with her.

Still, Jim and Meghan stayed together, celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary last month. Just days before Jim’s reported divorce filing, his wife confirmed they were going to counseling.