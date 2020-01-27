Jim Edmonds Spotted in Cabo with Alleged Threesome Partner amid Split from Meghan King Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds‘ estranged husband Jim Edmonds was spotted over the weekend in Cabo, Mexico, with a woman who allegedly had a threesome with the couple when they were still married.

On Saturday, the former MLB star, 49, was photographed by TMZ enjoying the sun and sitting poolside with the woman. Jim was shirtless in a bathing suit and black-and whit- hat, while she wore a black bathing suit, sunglasses and gold hat.

Days earlier, Meghan, 45, claimed on her podcast Intimate Knowledge that Jim was vacationing in Cabo with the woman they had sex with together.

“Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this bad boy kind of past, and we were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun, and he wanted to have a threesome,” she claimed. “I thought about it and I thought, ‘Okay, maybe, yeah sure.’ “

“So we decided to have a threesome with a friend of mine,” Meghan explained. “I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like, ‘Okay if I’m going do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that.’ “

Meghan elaborated that the threesome was a “one-time thing,” and that she and Jim occasionally ran into the woman over the years.

“There was just something weird between them, and there was something where they almost acted like I was the one who was out of something,” Meghan said. “I remember asking why they were so weird, and he just had some excuse.”

Meghan said she found out that the two are now dating just one day before the podcast episode was recorded.

“I find out that when he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, to my understanding, he takes this girl with him,” she said. “The threesome girl.”

“They are in Cabo right now,” Meghan said. “This girl, who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability [sic] with threesomes. And then this girl.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jim claimed it was Meghan who “initiated” the threesome.

“I am tired of the lies for publicity,” he said. “I filed for divorce over 90 days ago. Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over. I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

He continued: “As far as threesomes go, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan. Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not be considered cheating? How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?”

Meghan fired back, denying any claims of extramarital affairs in a statement to PEOPLE and accusing Jim of trying to sex-shame her.

“I never initiated anything, I went along with things because I thought that’s what he wanted. I wanted to feel as comfortable as possible. We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend. I never carried on with any woman outside of these consensual acts described above,” she said. “I think his attempt to sex shame me illustrates the vile mind of this man. I am the mother of his children and to attempt to exploit deeply personal decisions we made as a couple is his attempt to damage the mother of his children and also attempts to demean me in the most vulnerable way possible: sex.”

In October, Jim filed for divorce from Meghan following his sexting scandal and amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. Both Jim and Wilson denied having a sexual relationship.

Jim and Meghan share three children together: 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.